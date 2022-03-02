Where to find and what to do with the Imbued Sword Key in Elden Ring

The Imbued Sword Key is a key item you can find in Elden Ring. Locating it can be a challenge, but by doing so, you’ll be able to unlock a few useful locations that can reward you for doing so. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find the Imbued Sword and what you can do with it in Elden Ring.

Where to find Imbued Sword Keys

There are three you can find in Elden Ring. For the first, you’ll need to head into the Liurnia region and then head to the western side, to the northwest of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Then, on a hill overlooking the Academy, you’ll find a location called The Four Belfries. There, you’ll be able to find the Imbued Sword Key at the top of the hill, inside a chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second can be found on a corpse on the Raya Lucaria Academy rooftops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third is in Sellia, the Town of Sorcery. You’ll find it inside a building to the northeast, which the seals initially block. You’ll need to unlock all of the seals in the city to activate it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What to do with the Imbued Sword Key

You can use the Imbued Sword Keys at any Waygates at the Four Belfries Towers. The one on the lowest Waygate gives you access to the Crumbing Farum Azula. The second Waygate gives you access to Nokron, Eternal City. Finally, the third Waygate, closest to the east, gives you access to the Chapel of Anticipation, the starting location in Elden Ring.