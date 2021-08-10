Where to find Armored Batman, Beast Boy, and Superman/Clark Kent in Fortnite

Armored Batman, Beast Boy, and Superman/Clark Kent have been added to Fortnite, and they have some quests for you. The first thing you will need to do is actually track them down. Now, it is important to know that some form of bug means they are not showing up on the map right now.

We can let you know where they will be arriving when that is fixed, however. On the map below, you will see three new locations marked on the map. Each one corresponds with one of the new superheroes that has been added to the game.

Weeping Woods – Armored Batman

Dirty Docks – Beast Boy

The Orchard – Superman/Clark Kent

The good news is that even though the Superheroes are no appearing on the map right now, it is still possible to do quests for them. If you visit a payphone and pick it up, you might just be lucky, and one of the characters will be there waiting for you and will give you quests.