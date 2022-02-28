Where to find Armorer’s Cookbook [3] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

If you want to unlock every crafting recipe in Elden Ring, you’ll need to explore the massive world and find all of the Cookbooks. Some of these aren’t tough to find, but a few might require you to wander off the beaten path. One of these is the Armorer’s Cookbook [3]. Let’s take a look at where to find it and what it gives you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nomadic Merchant that sells this Cookbook is found just east of the Mistwood Ruins. You can see the exact location by looking at the player indicator in the screenshot above. The merchant’s camp is off of the main road, so make sure you’re watching for it as you move south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Armorer’s Cookbook [3] will cost you 2,000 Runes. That’s not too tough to farm up if you don’t have enough when you meet the merchant. After buying it, you’ll be able to craft Exalted Flesh. Eating these hunks of meat will boost the physical damage you do for a short time. Chow down on one of these before taking on a particularly tough baddie to give you an extra boost. You can also pick up the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [5] at this same merchant.