Asgardian Ingots are some of the highest-quality metals in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll need it to enhance your armor, ensuring it becomes the best type you can find. You won’t be able to find Asgardian Ingots immediately, and it will take some time to track these down. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Asgardian Ingots in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Asgardian Ingots in God of War Ragnarok

Similar to the previous metals you could find in God of War Ragnarok, namely Forged Iron and Dwarven Steel, Asgardian Ingots will appear inside of chests and coffins you find throughout your travels. They will begin to appear in additional locations that are closely associated with the end of the game, which means if you’re not finding those at the moment when you open chests, you will need to focus on progressing the game and working through the main story before you find them.

When you find Asgardian Ingots inside the chests, you’ll also find a good amount of Dwarven Steel. You will only receive a small amount of Asgardian Ingots, and you want to make sure to enhance the particular armor you plan to use to enhance Kratos throughout the rest of the game, especially taking on the more difficult challenges you can find in Ragnarok. Asgardian Ingots are rare, but the more you focus on exploring the alternative paths and opening up the smaller parts of the game, you can add them to your collection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can return to multiple areas with your new equipment and unlock alternative paths that you were not able to find previously. We recommend doing this as you near the end of the game and you gain access to unique ways to travel and change the environment.