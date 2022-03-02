Where to find Ash of War: Poisonous Mist in Elden Ring

The Ashes of War allow you to redefine your weapon in Elden Ring further. You can modify the functions of your weapon and specific abilities to give it a flail of personality, but you’ll need to find these Ashes of War first to add them to your collection. One of them is called the Poisonous Mist, adding a poisonous mist ability and poison effect to a weapon. Here’s where you need to go to find the Ash of War: Poisonous Mist in Elden Ring.

You can find this Ash of War in the Aeonia Swamp, which you can find to the west of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. You’ll want to travel south and slightly to the west to find the white Scarab waiting at the middle of a small island in this region.

This location can be tricky to reach. We recommend making sure you’re using your horse, Torrent, to avoid any of the ill effects of the swamp. In addition, make sure you have a ranged weapon or you’re quick with your melee weapon. If you do not hit it quickly enough, the white Scarab holding this Ash of War will teleport. Once you land a hit, you can obtain the Ash of War: Poisonous Mist and add it to many of your weapons.