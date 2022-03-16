Where to find Ash of War: Shield Crash in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has all sorts of battle moves you can discover, and Ash of War: Shield Crash can successfully bash your foes out of the way when a shield is equipped. Here’s where to find it.

Ash of War: Shield Crash can be found within the Lux Ruins to the north of Liurnia. It’s north of the Grand Lift of Dectus and northeast of the Abandoned Coffin site of grace. You can also find the Lux Ruins next to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill site of grace.

Once you arrive at the entrance of the Lux Ruins, take out all the enemies in front of you. There is only one tough enemy who can hit hard, so dodge and strike whenever they’re open. We used the Bloody Slash ability to take them out quickly. You will then go into the main hallway and more of the weaker enemies from the first section will start surrounding you. Take one by one out quickly before they gather in.

After you eliminate all of these beasts, stop by the end of the hallway, and look to the right. You should see a silver ball waiting on its own. Don’t run towards it. It will disappear from your presence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Instead, take out your bow and arrow, get the ball targeted, aim with the L2 button (LT on Xbox) and fire with a heavy attack. The silver ball should disappear and give you the Ash of War: Shield Crash ability.

To equip it to your shield, return to the Table of Lost Grace and speak to Smithing Master Hewg. Go to the “Ashes of War” section of the menu and add the Shield Crash ability. You can pick either the cold shield or a magic shield.