Where to find Ash of War: Through and Through in Elden Ring

The Ash of War called Through and Through is a greatbow-specific weapon art that can deal massive damage. This weapon art allows you to launch a greatarrow with enough force that it can go through enemies and hit others that are unfortunate enough to be standing in the way. Unfortunately, this weapon art isn’t available right away and requires a bit of a trek to reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this Ash of War, you will first need to make your way to reach Volcano Manor. This can be done in three ways. You can take the Grand Lift of Dectus, travel through the northern Liurnia dungeons, or teleport there by dying to the Abductor Virgin in the basement of Raya Lucaria Academy. Taking the lift is the easiest option and requires the least amount of fighting.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, you can use the eastbound road to reach Mt. Gelmir where Volcano Manor is. This round goes in a large circle around the plateau and leads to the mountains where you can climb your way to the manor. Once you reach the manor, head outside to find an invisible beetle enemy. Be careful of the mannequins and ogre that are outside. These enemies can easily be the death of you if you aren’t careful. The invisible beetle will stop on a rock where a sword mannequin is waiting. This is the easiest place to hit the beetle. Once you kill the beetle, it will drop the weapon art for you.