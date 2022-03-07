Where to find Ash of War: Vacuum Slice in Elden Ring

If you have fought a gargoyle, you’ve probably seen them use a move that shoots out an airwave in your direction as they slice downward with their weapon. This devastating move that looks like the attack that the Storm Ruler from Dark Souls uses is called Vacuum Slice. Here is where you can find the Ash of War: Vacuum Slice in Elden Ring.

To find this weapon art, you first need to make your way to Deeproot Depths. This area is reached by interacting with the coffin in the boss room that you fight the two gargoyles in. This can only be reached after you have defeated Radahn and made your way to Nokron, Eternal City.

Once you reach Deeproot Depths, make your way across the tree roots to the area with the ruins. There is a gazebo that you will find the map of the area in. Next to the gazebo, you will see a building with an open door and some enemies inside. There is only one enemy, the others are dead bodies. Run into this room and get behind the gargoyle enemy inside. Destroy the gargoyle to obtain the weapon art.