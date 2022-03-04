Where to find Ashes of War: Stormcaller in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of surprises, and the Ashes of War: Stormcaller pops up in a strange place for such a powerful ability. You’ll be able to wield the power of the wind with this item, so here’s where to find it.

You can uncover the Ashes of War: Stormcaller item at Stormveil Castle, just before facing the wicked foe Godrick the Grafted and after beating Margit, The Fell Omen. From the Liftside Chamber site of grace, turn left to the elevator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the right, you’ll see a lever to bring it down. Ride it up and follow the path down the stairs and to the left. Now, go down the section in the middle through the ripped earth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should see a ball of energy in this location. Strike it down and it will give you the Ashes of War: Stormcaller item. It’s easy to skip as these creatures usually just give you flasks.

Once you have the Ashes of War: Stormcaller in your Inventory, head over to the Table of Lost Grace (the Roundtable Hold) and visit Smithing Master Hewg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select “Ashes of War” and then choose a weapon to equip the Stormcaller to. You’re now set to decimate your foes with the power of wind as it wraps around you.