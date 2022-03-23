Where to find Banished Knight Engvall’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring

Banished Knight Engvall is the newest summon to hit the Lands Between. Appearing in update 1.03, Engvall is a powerful Banished Knight with a polearm that doesn’t let opponents take their eyes off him. He attacks nonstop and isn’t afraid to get into the thick of it. Leveled up, he becomes even more deadly with his polearm. There is no doubt that he is a spirit worth summoning. Here is where you can find Banished Knight Engvall’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t have to venture far from the start of the game to collect Engvall’s ashes. In fact, you just need to travel up the river connected to Lake Agheel for a bit. If this is your first time traveling up the river, be sure to deal with the invader that appears near Murkwater Cave. Don’t worry, Yura will appear during the fight to give you a hand if needed. Once you reach the area where you start seeing a bunch of gravestones sticking out of the walls of the ravine, you are in the right place.

Head inside Murkwater Catacomb. Like other catacombs in the game, you will need to find the switch to open the door. Once that is out of the way, head down and fight the boss. The boss in this dungeon is the Grave Warden Duelist. Defeating him is relatively easy. Make sure to keep your guard up and watch for his grab attack. Try to get behind him for a backstab whenever possible. Once he is defeated, he will drop Banished Knight Engvall’s ashes.