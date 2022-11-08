There are multiple animals and creatures you’re going to find in God of War Ragnarok. Upon defeating those creatures, there’s a good chance they’re going to leave behind some resources you can use to take with you, such as Beast Scraps. These scraps are not helpful for every armor or item you use, but they’re exceptionally good at creating diverse archery weaponry or improving ancient relics. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Beast Scraps in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Beast Scraps in God of War Ragnarok

You can commonly find Beast Scraps after defeating several small creatures you encounter while exploring the nine realms. For example, when you enter Svartalfheim, the realm of the Dwarves, you’ll encounter Wretches reasonably early on, along with Grims. These creatures have an excellent chance to drop Beast Scraps following the end of any encounter, but you will need to find them on the ground and pick them up. This might take you a moment to find following a battle, but they will be somewhere on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be additional creatures that have the chance to drop Beast Scraps on your journey. You will want to make sure to explore the battlefield after a triumphant victory to find them. There’s a good chance that you might miss them because of how small they are. We recommend you return to a shop and visit the chest full of lost items. You have a good chance of finding them inside the chest and retrieving any Beast Scraps you might have missed. Again, you’ll want these resources to improve Atreus’ archery capabilities.