Where to find Blaidd the Half-Wolf in Siofra River Well in Elden Ring

When you’re working with Renna the Witch in Elden Ring, she will request you meet with Blaidd the Half-Wolf. You may have encountered him before when he howled in the Mistwood Ruins, and you helped him take down Darriwil. Now, you’ll have to work together to find the lost city of Nokron. In this guide, we detail where you need to go in Siofra River Well to find Blaidd the Half-Wolf in Elden Ring.

You can find the entrance to the location in the Mistwood region, to the northeast of the Ruins. You’ll need to find the Siofra River Well, and you’ll go down an elevator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the bottom, we recommend taking out your horse and running into the large building, dashing past the enemies, and taking a right turn to another elevator. You’ll proceed through it, and keep to the right on the path. There, you’ll find a site of grace called Siofra River Bank, if you haven’t already visited this location and can already fast travel here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll need to proceed to the east, and you’ll find Blaidd the Half-Wolf underneath a large bridge. Speak with him to continue the quest for Nokron.