You’ll find various NPC characters throughout the Lands Between as you explore Elden Ring. These characters will offer several items to you, or they may play into some quest that you can choose to complete as you progress towards becoming an Elden Lord. Boc the Seamster is one of these characters, and finding his first location can be a little tricky. In this guide, we cover where to find Boc the Seamster in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to find Boc hiding in Limgrave, to the northwest of the Church of Elleh. We’d recommend heading over to the Gatefront ruins and then going to the path that takes you to the southwest. Then, stop at the telescope and look for his voice in the trees. His voice gives away his position, and when you’ve narrowed down his position, hit it once with your weapon. You’ll reveal his location, and you can speak with him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boc will appear in several locations after initially meeting him. You can find him in the Coastal Cave, at the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace, East Raya Lucaria site of grace, and the East Captial Rampart site of grace. Boc offers his sewing services to you, so long as you’ve returned his Sewing Needle to him after taking out the Demi-Human Chiefs in the Coastal Caves.