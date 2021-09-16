Where to find Bottles of Cuddly Pink at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has brought a new Battle Pass skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to get the Y-Labs Magenta at Misty Meadows. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin.

All of the Cuddly Pink paint bottles at Steamy Stacks can be found near the southern stack. One of them is just outside the stack istelf, near a flight of strairs. The second one is inside the stack, on the walkway between the purple goo, toward the tower. The final one is at the top of the tower inside the stack, and can be reached just by walking up the stairs.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.