Where to find Bottles of Renegade Red at Boney Burbs in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has brought a new Battle Pass skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to get the Renegade Red. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin.

Despite Boney Burbs being pretty vertical in design, the bottles all appear quite low down, so are easy to grab. The first one is on the main dirt track that cuts through the two tall buildings. The second can be found near the south side of the area, and the final one is on the broken wooden bridge in the middle of the area, just beside the gas station.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.