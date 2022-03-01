Where to find Brother Corhyn in Elden Ring

At some point during your Elden Ring adventure, Brother Corhyn, who is at the Roundtable Hold, informs you he is planning to leave and head off elsewhere. Unfortunately, he doesn’t share the location he’s planning to go to, only he’s looking for someone named Goldmask. You’ll need to go out of your way to find him. This guide covers where to find Brother Corhyn and where he goes in Elden Ring.

Brother Corhyn will be somewhere in the middle of the Atlus Plaetuea, a dangerous region that you can access by finding both sides of the Dectus Medallion. You’ll need the left and right sides of it, the left being in Fort Haight, and the right is in Forth Faroth. Once you have both, you’ll be able to use the Great Lift of Dectus, and you can access this region.

Here, you’ll be able to find Brother Corhyn. He’ll be on the road to the north of the Atlus Plateau site of grace. You’ll need to follow the area’s main road and then take the left road, following it until you encounter Brother Corhyn.

When you meet him, you can speak, and he’ll share any incantations that he’s learned along the way. You can also tell him the whereabouts of Goldmask if you’ve found them.