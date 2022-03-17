Where to find Budding Cave Moss in Elden Ring – and what it does

Budding Cave Moss is a material used to craft several Elden Ring items. Unlike many rare items in the game, Budding Cave Moss is more accessible to players. That said, if you are still unable to find the material refer to the guide below.

Where to find Budding Cave Moss in Elden Ring

Budding Cave Moss can be acquired through the methods mentioned below:

If you spawn at Subterranean Inquisition Chamber and run towards the cave prior to the Abductor virgins under Volcano Manor, you can farm Budding Cave Moss.

Perfumer enemies that spawn in Leyndell, Royal Capital, have a chance to drop Budding Cave Moss when defeated.

Enemies that spawn in The Shaded Castle have a chance to drop Budding Cave Moss when defeated.

Budding Cave Moss can be found at Academy Crystal Cave and Perfumer’s Grotto. You can also find it on the walls of Stillwater Cave, but it’s harder to acquire here compared to the other two places.

Budding Cave Moss is used for crafting Uplifting Aromatic and Bloodboil Aromatic in Elden Ring. Uplifting Aromatic enhances allies’ attack power while also reducing incoming damage. The materials required for preparing the item are Altus Bloom x1, Arteria Leaf x1, Budding Cave Moss x1, and Silver Tear Husk. On the other hand, Bloodboil Aromatic grants a temporary state of fervor; The materials required for crafting it are Altus Bloom x2, Arteria Leaf x1, Budding Cave Moss x1, and Land Octopus Ovary x1.