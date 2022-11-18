Where to find Buizel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a number of really powerful and useful Water-type Pokémon, from likes of Gyarados and Quaquaval. One such Pokémon that is close to that category is Floatzel. But before you get a Floatzel, you’ll probably need the pre-evolution to that Water-type Pokémon. Buizel is the pre-evolution of Floatzel, and here’s how can you catch one in Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Buizel

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Buizel can actually be found pretty earlier in the story. Once getting past the Inlet Grotto portion of the story, and then stopping by the Poco Path Lighthouse, move up north toward Los Platos. Los Platos is the first main town you need to encounter after receiving your starter Pokémon and beginning the story.

In between the Lighthouse and Los Platos is a river. This river splits this area virtually in half, but the good news is that you can walk or run right through it. This river is also where other Water-type Pokémon like Psyduck and Magikarp can be found nearby. Make sure to look either in the river, and at the grass nearby the river to find Buizel. Buizel can be found on land, so be cognizant of that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Buizel will evolve into Floatzel, a relatively solid and formidable Water-type Pokemon. Floatzel may not be the strongest Water Pokemon that can be found in Scarlet and Violet, yet it can pose a punch if used correctly.