Where to find Larvitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the more popular Pokémon to get in any of the games is Tyranitar, a powerful pseudo-legendary dinosaur-like Pokémon. Before you can get it, though, you likely will have to find yourself a Larvitar, its first stage of evolution. This can be a bit frustrating, but look in the right places, and you can potentially find one. Here is how to find and catch Larvitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Larvitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first thing to know about catching Larvitar is that it rarely spawns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Even if you look all over in the right places, you need to get a little lucky to actually find it. To start, though, you should always be looking in caves and darker areas for them to appear.

In our case, we found our Larvitar in the cave between Medali and Port Marinada, but there are multiple spots around the map where it can potentially appear, including a large area between Dalizapa Passage and across East Province (Area Three) and into parts of North Province (Area Two). Another popular spot to look for the Pokémon is in South Province (Area Six) outside of Alfornada. The area south of Artazon would be the other spot we recommend looking for Larvitar in.

When facing Larvitar in a battle, keep in mind it is very weak against Grass and Water attacks, while Fighting, Ground, Ice, and Steel are also pretty strong against it. Avoid using those to not make it faint before you catch it. It is resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Poison, and Rock and is completely immune to Electric. We recommend using Dark, Dragon, Fairy, and Psychic attacks to weaken it.

After you manage to catch a Larvitar, you can evolve it to Pupitar when it reaches level 30 and then the real prize, Tyranitar, at level 55.