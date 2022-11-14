Where to find Cyclone of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok brings a lot of amazing runic attacks and abilities for Kratos to use in all kinds of encounters across the Nine Realms. These give Kratos’ weapons a huge boost and make them destructive against all kinds of enemies, including gods. One of them is the Cyclone of Chaos, a light runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. This runic attack causes great damage to multiple enemies with its sweeping movement which is pivotal in certain situations. Here is how you can find and get the Cyclone of Chaos light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Cyclone of Chaos light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Cyclone of Chaos light runic attack is located in Midgard, specifically in a raider camp under the Temple of Tyr at the Lake of Nine. The location is marked as Raider Stronghold on the map so it is easier to locate it. Use your wolves, Speki and Svanna to go there quickly and save time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The entrance to the Raider Stronghold is through an opening at the side of the temple. As usual, the location is filled with raiders so you’ll need to clear them out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clearing out the raiders in the camp, you’ll notice a small room on the right side. It will be hard to miss that as it is just beside the fireplace and the far opposite of the entrance. Going there you’ll notice that the chest containing the Cyclone of Chaos light runic attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll just have to approach the chest and open it.

The Cyclone of Chaos is a circular attack that decimates all enemies within its range. It has one damage and two stun with a cooldown time of 140 seconds.