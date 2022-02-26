Where to find Deathroot in Elden Ring

Deathroot is a key item you’ll want to obtain in Elden Ring. It’s a rare item that you can exchange with a specific character, the Beast Clergyman. The Clergyman will offer you a handful of items if you bring it Deathroots. In this guide, we’ll list out where you can obtain Deathroot and the items you can receive in return for them.

You can find Deathroot by defeating specific bosses and looting chests. The bosses you need to find are the Tibia Mariner. There are three of them in the game. You can find one at the Summonwater Village, Wyndham Ruins in Mt. Gelmir, and then the Liurnia of the Lakes in the same region. Defeating these three bosses will earn you a Deathroot.

You can also loot it from a chest near the Summonwater Village. You’ll need to travel to the Deathtouched Catacombs and battle against the Black Knight Assassin. We recommend defeating this boss first and then looting the chest for the item. You’ll bring these back to the Beastman Clergy, whom you can learn about from D, Hunter of the Dead. When you initially speak with him, he’ll warn you against fighting the Tibia Marnier, but if you do, you can find him back at the Roundtable Hold, and he’ll tell you about the Beastman Clergy.