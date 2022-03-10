Where to find Depraved Perfumer Carmaan spirit summon in Elden Ring

If you have fought Perfumers, you know they can be a real handful. They throw out a mist that combusts after a short delay. Getting caught in the explosion can be a death sentence for characters with low health and heavily damage those with a higher health pool. Thanks to this spirit summon, you can get one of these annoying enemies to work for you. Here is where you find the Depraved Perfumer Carmaan spirit summon in Elden Ring.

The spirit ashes you are looking for can be found deep within Volcano Manor. Getting to this location can be a bit tricky. To reach Volcano Manor, you will need to reach Altus Plateau by either going through the dungeons connected to Liurnia or by taking the Grand Lift of Dectus. After you reach the plateau, head east and follow the path as it loops around to go west.

When you reach the manor, talk to the NPC inside to gain access to the rooms. Make sure to agree to her request to join them or she will not give you the key. Go down the hallway and open the first door on the right. Attack the back right corner to make the wall disappear. Follow the pathway behind the walls until it opens up. Go to the back left corner to find another hallway. At the end of that hallway, hit the wall to make it disappear. In the room will be the summoning ashes.