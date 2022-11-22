Where to find Diglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Diglett is probably one of the most recognizable Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s some of the first Pokémons that fans were introduced to in the series. Diglett has a unique design and looks similar to a sausage with eyes. It’s a groud-type Pokémon that comes in handy when fighting electric-type Pokémons. Diglett is a common Pokémon that you can find at the start of the game, but only if you are looking at the right locations. There are a few locations where you can get your hands on Diglett, but some are easier to reach than others.

How to catch Diglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Diglett, you first need to find it by visiting its habitat locations. There are a few main locations where you can find this Pokémon but the best location, especially during the beginning, is southeast of the center. Once you leave your school through the east gate to fight the Cortondo gym leader, you will come across some places filled with Digletts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will usually find the Pokémon digging underground while leaving a trail behind, which you can follow to its source. If not, they will be in the open, where you can easily spot them. A great place to look for Digletts is the outskirts of Cortondo city.

Once you find a Diglett, you need to go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. In the battle, you can try to damage it a little and then throw a Pokeball to catch it. You can also directly throw a Pokeball without damaging first, but that way, you have fewer chances of succeeding, and you might lose a Pokeball. It’s worth noting that Digletts are generally weak against grass, water, and ice-type Pokémons, which you can use to gain an advantage during the battle.