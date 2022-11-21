Where to find Flabebe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms

Flabebe has made their way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a female-only monster which is a fairy type. Similar to past appearances, the Pokémon bears two different evolve forms that will require some leveling up and a particular evolution stone. Best of all, she can come in five different colors throughout Paldea, though you won’t have to travel far to find each one. Here’s how to get Flabebe and all of her forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch all forms of Flabebe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Aside from her shiny form, Flabebe can spawn with one of five different flower colors: red, yellow, orange, blue, and white. Trainers simply looking to add her to their Pokédex shouldn’t stress, as the Pokémon only takes up number 145 on the Paldea Pokédex. That said, all of her forms have a chance of spawning in South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four), and West Province (Area One) at all times of the day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pokémon does appear most often near flowers, so it is highly advised players head to West Province (Area One) and search its fields for each color. Additionally, we also recommend catching Flabebe if she is featured in Tera Raid battles. Once caught, she can then be evolved at Level 19 to turn into Floette, which can transform into Florges with the aid of a Shiny Stone. These evolve forms’ appearances will also differ depending on the flower color your Flabebe sports.

Although a fairy type, Flabebe owners will notice the Pokémon learning mostly grass moves while she is leveling up. For instance, she can add Razor Leaf to her moveset at Level 15 and Magical Leaf at Level 22. No matter her form, you can also give her TMs of different elements, such as the fire type Sunny Day and water type Chilling Water.