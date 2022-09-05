Where to find Dolly Sods Campground in Fallout 76

There are plenty of locations to discover as you make your way across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. These locations can often prove to be deadly as many tough creatures wander the lands. One of the areas to be on the lookout for during your journey is Dolly Sods Campground. There is plenty to do in this location despite it not being one you will find during the campaign. Here is where you can find Dolly Sods Campground in Fallout 76.

Dolly Sods Campground location

Dolly Sods Campground is one of the areas that you should wait to visit until you have progressed through the game for a while. This is because it is located on the eastern side of Appalachia in the area known as The Mire. This location is filled with high-level enemies that are pretty tough to deal with.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find Dolly Sods Campground south of Dolly Sods Wilderness. and northeast of Mosstown. This location is marked as a Workshop on the map making it easier to spot on your compass as you get close to it.

What to do at Dolly Sods Campground

Dolly Sods Campground is one of the many Workshops that you can claim in Appalachia. While it doesn’t offer much in terms of loot, you will get plenty of resources if you decide to capture this Workshop. Here, you can plant crops for food, loot areas to get wood, place resource extractors to get lead and gold, and collect water with a purifier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only missions that you will get in this area involve taking and defending the Workshop. The enemies that attack this location are usually Anglers which is good if you are low on meat. You will also get plenty of adhesive from these enemies which can be used for crafting.