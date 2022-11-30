In the latest Pokémon game, set in the region of Paldea and titled Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there’s plenty to see and do. Paldea and the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought not only a group of new and very interesting Pokémon to the game but included some old fan favorites. While not as shiny as some of the newer Pokémon, Drowzee is still definitely one of the more memorable creatures in Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll detail where to find Drowzee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Drowzee n Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drowzee is a unique-looking Pokémon with a simple color palette and a memorable face. Its small, elephantine nose and its general happy demeanor are distinct and even cute. Drowzee, according to the Pokédex, is not just a happy fellow but also a dream eater. It consumes, more often than not, the dreams of children, as adult dreams aren’t as tasty. It’s also able to remember every dream it eats and can tell you exactly what dream is being had by whom. Drowzee can be a great early game Pokémon to add to your team, and you’ll need it to complete your Pokédex.

Drowzee evolves at a later stage into a Hypno, which is a very powerful Psychic Pokémon that can be a great addition to your party. Drowzee itself is found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in ruins scattered across Paldea. In fact, it’s very easy to find them even in the beginning phases of the game, with a cluster of them located in the starting area southeast of Los Platos. As these are very low-level, you’ll easily be able to catch one with a Great Ball or even a Pokéball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drowzee is a purely Psychic Pokémon, so if you’re looking to capture one, you’ll need to be aware of its typing match-ups. Using a Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type Pokémon or move-types against one can be dangerous as they’re weak to these type match-ups, and you might cause the Drowzee to faint. Drowzee is super-effective against Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon, so be careful if you are facing them with these types of Pokémon in your party.