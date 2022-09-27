Where to find EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded

If you’re looking to find EverChar Coal Chunks for your Oven or other crafting projects in Grounded, you will only be able to find them in a single location. Because they’re in a single location, it makes them pretty easy to locate, but they’re in a dangerous location. We recommend you bring some of the best armor and weapons you have to protect yourself and weevil gas masks. This guide covers where you need to go to find EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded.

How to get EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded

You can find the EverChar Coal Chunks on the northern part of the map in the garden, on the other side of the pond. They will be underneath the barbeque flipped over on top of the rock wall. It might take you some time to reach this location, and we recommend bringing plenty of food, water, and bandage kits to prepare you for your first journey here before you embark here at later points after some experience.

You can find plenty of stink bugs hanging around this location. You can try to sneak past them to grab the EverChar Coal Chunks or fight them off. Regardless, they will be a problem, and how you deal with them is up to you. We’ve found that hitting them from a distance and finishing them off with the Mint Mallet yield the best results. If you have any explosives on you, we highly recommend using them.

When you reach the EverChar Coal Chunks, you want to make sure to bring your level two hammer, the Insect Hammer, to break them apart. They yield several EverChar Coal Chunks, and you can bring them back to your base to craft your Oven.