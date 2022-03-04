If you’re working on Fia’s quest in Elden Ring, you might not know where to go after returning the Weathered Dagger to D at the Roundtable Hold. The last thing you’ll see is Fia standing over D’s body, and you’ll be able to wear his armor after his death. When you speak with Fia, she’ll disappear, and you’ll want to find her again to continue her quest. In this guide, we’ll cover where to find Fia after D’s death in Elden Ring.

The next stop you need to make is to Nokron, Eternal City. If you haven’t unlocked this area yet, it will become available to you by defeating Starscouraged Radahn in Redmane Castle. After you beat him, a star will fall, leading you to the Eternal City. You can find the destination of this star by visiting the southwest part of Mistwood in Limgrave. Once you’re through the city, make your way to the Ancestral Woods site of grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this point, head to the northwest and you’ll find a series of cliffs you carefully climb through, and make it to the Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs site of grace, getting you to the Siofra Aqueduct. From here, your goal is to reach this area and make your way forward onto the next series of platforms. There will be Crucible Knights there, but you don’t have to fight them. After getting past them, proceed further into the Aqueduct, and you’ll find yourself at a Waterfall. You’ll then have to battle against a pair of Valiant Gargoyles to proceed to the next area.

Once you beat the Gargoyles, you’ll need to rest in a coffin at the location, and you’ll be transported to the Deeproot Depths. Here, you’ll find Fia, and be able to continue her quest.