Where to find Fire Slime in Slime Rancher 2

Fire Slime is one of the many slimes you can find in Slime Rancher 2. They appear in particularly hot locations, and you will want to go out of your way to find them. Although they don’t have a particular type of food they enjoy, they produce Fire Plorts, which are always good to add to your collection and sell on the market. This guide covers where you need to go to find Fire Slime in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Fire Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

The best place for you to find Fire Slimes is by exploring Ember Valley. You can find this location by encountering the Pink gordo in the northwest region of Rainbow Fields. When you find the Pink gordo, you will need to feed it any food. The Pink Slimes do not have a favorite type of food, so all you need to do is give it any type in your inventory. Eventually, it will explode and become multiple Pink Slimes. Underneath it will be a geyser, and you need to stand on the geyser, which will take you to a cliff. And on the left side, there is a device you can interact with to reveal teleport to Ember Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to proceed to the far west when you arrive in this area. This is where you will find the hotter region, with Batty Slimes, Bomb Slimes, and several others roaming around the area. The Fire Slimes are tucked away in the far back, and the best way to reach this area is by using a Jetpack. You can unlock the Jetpack by scooping up some Radiant Ore, which is also in Ember Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to be on the lookout for the large pools of fire. The Fire Slimes will be rolling around in it, and you can grab them to bring them back to your base. The only food they eat is ash.