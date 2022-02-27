You’ll want to make it to Fort Faroth as you progress through Elden Ring. Inside this Fort, you’ll find a helpful item that you’ll need to progress the main story, and without it, you’ll be stuck trying to figure out what to do. The problem with reaching Forth Faroth is reaching it because of the many dangerous enemies you can encounter along the way. In this guide, we cover where to find Fort Faroth in Elden Ring and how you can get there.

You’ll need to travel to Dragonbarrow, which you can find to the east of Caelum. There are a few ways to make your way to Forth Faroth. You can choose to go south of Caelum Ruins along the path and attempt to navigate to the northeast of the Scarlot Rot area. You can also visit the back of the Third Church of Marika, and you can find a Waygate to visit Bestial Sanctum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These routes are solid options, with the Bestial Sanctum, head to the south and go to the Farum Greatbridge. Rather than cross the bridge and fight the dragon, you can head below and make your way to the southwest towards Lenne’s Rise. You’ll then need to proceed on the road to the southwest and follow the road west. When you arrive in Dragonbarrow, there are multiple dragons you’ll encounter, and we recommend bypassing them and making a straight path to Fort Faroth. Once there, you can find a site of grace called Fort Faroth you can fast travel to at any point in the future.