You’ll be on the lookout for multiple locations in Elden Ring to explore, pillage, and clear of powerful enemies. For those who have encountered Kenneth Haight, he’ll ask you to help him clear his fort full of barbarians that overtaken it. The location’s name is Fort Haight, and he only provides you with vague directions. This guide covers where to find Fort Haight in Elden Ring.

You will want to follow the pathway from where you meet Kenneth, go to the northwest to the Third Church of Marika, and then continue to follow the path all the way south. When you reach the end, you’ll find Fort Haight full of enemies for you to battle against and worthwhile loot, should you be able to clear it for Kenneth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to be careful while traveling south as there are several giant bears in the forest that you may cross paths with. These bears are powerful and quick, making avoiding them even on horseback challenging.

This can be a problematic location, full of powerful enemies that you might want to avoid for a bit of bit, or slowly whittle down. However, if you clear them all out and their leader, you can clear Fort Haight for Kenneth and bring order back to the area.