Where to find Gastly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since the first generation of Pokémon games, people have loved the Ghost Pokémon Gengar. He has a simple design but can turn out to be an invaluable asset to have in your party as you make your way to the Pokémon League. If you want to fill out the Pokédex fully, you will need to capture its first form, Gastly. Here is where you should look for Gastly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Gastly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gastly appears in a wide range of areas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but for it to appear, it needs to be nighttime in the game. Unfortunately, there is no way to fast forward the time, so you will need to fill your time with other activities or simply wait in place until the game shifts to dark. You can find them almost immediately after leaving for your treasure hunt, whether you decide first to go east or west, and they also appear in patches to the south. The only portion of the map they don’t appear in is the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Essentially, if you are moving around in the dark on either side of the map, you likely will have run into a Gastly sooner or later. They are not a rare spawn, so they are pretty apparent when they are out.

Gastly is a Ghost and Poison Pokémon, so it is weak against Dark, Ground, Ghost, and Psychic attacks. Be careful about overpowering it with these kinds of moves when trying to catch it. To lower its health, we recommend hitting it with Electric, Fire, Grass, or Water attacks so you are still doing damage but nothing significant enough to make you miss out on the chance to nab one for yourself.