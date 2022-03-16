Where to find Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [6] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Many recipes await you in Elden Ring, and with such a huge crafting element in the game, there are a lot of cookbooks scattered throughout the world. Here’s where to find the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [6].

You can discover the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [6] in the Lake of the Liurnia region, northeast of the Road to the Manor site of grace and northwest of The Ravine site of grace at the Main Caria Manor. To get to this area, you must go to the Kingsrealm Ruins and slash the secret door at a bricked-up gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We then recommend you ride your horse to navigate through the field to the manor afterward as large blue rays of light will attempt to hit you. They’re easy to miss while on horseback. Once you arrive at the manor, turn right at the entrance through the foggy woodland landscape. You will eventually see some stone steps and possibly a haunting hand-like creature roaming around. If you encounter one, take it out but be careful of its quick strikes.

Once that’s done, go up the stone steps and enter inside a room filled with blue crystals. Take out the monster on the left-hand side and pick up the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [6] from a downed-robed man.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This cookbook will give you the recipe for a Freezing Pot, which will inevitably let you build the freezing attribute onto your enemies once thrown. You’ll need two Rimed Crystal Buds to form it. You can find them throughout the manor.