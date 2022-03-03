Where to find Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot in Elden Ring – and what it does

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is one of the many confusingly named items you’ll encounter while playing Elden Ring. While this might sound like a joke item or something disgusting to lure enemies with, it’s actually one of the most useful items in the game for those that want to level up fast. This guide explains where to find Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot and what it can do for you.

Where to find Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot in various locations, but the earliest is down on the coast near the Stranded Graveyard. Work your way along the coast to the edge, past the plume of wind that Torrent can use to jump back up the cliffs. The item is on the edge of this area, giving you a beautiful view of the waterfalls. See above for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re also able to find a Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot in two other locations in the game as you explore and unlock new areas. However, the most reliable sources for this item are crafting or Patches once he sets up his shop.

What does Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot do?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Consuming a Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot increases the number of Runes obtained from defeating enemies for a short period of time. We haven’t performed extensive testing, but the increase in Runes certainly helps you gain a few levels quickly if you have the proper route of easy enemies to farm for them once the item is active.

How to craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot so that you can use it whenever you want. You’ll need Missionary’s Cookbook [2] and 3 Rowa Fruit, 1 Four-Toed Fowl Foot, and 1 Gold Firefly. As long as you have these items, you can go out and farm Runes as much as you desire.