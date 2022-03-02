Where to find Gowry’s Shack in Elden Ring – Sellia, Town of Sorcery Shack

You’ll meet various characters throughout your time in Elden Ring. Some are more helpful than others during your adventure, and speaking to them can yield beneficial results. If you’re on the search for Gowry in Sellia, the Town of Sorcery, you’ll need to find him at his shack. In this guide, we detail where you can discover Gowry’s Shack in Elden Ring and Gowry’s quest you’ll have to complete.

You can find it on the right side of town, right before you arrive to the area. If you’ve already made your way into Sellia, you’ll need to head south of the city, but don’t go beyond the main gate. It’s right in the middle of this region. When you arrive, you’ll receive the notification that you’ve been to the area, and you’ll have a new point of interest on the map.

When speaking with Gowry, he’ll inform you he’s trying to save someone from the Scarlet Rot. First, you’ll need to locate a Golden Needle at the center of the swamp, to the west of his position. With it, he’ll be able to save a woman. He also reveals to you the secret of the Sellia, Town of Sorcery, assisting you in removing the seals that could prevent you from finding the many secrets hidden within it.