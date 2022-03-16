Where to find Gravel Stone in Elden Ring – and what it does

There are what feels like a million different materials to collect in Elden Ring, but some are more useful than others. One of those items is Gravel Stone, a crafting material used to make Dragonwound Grease. There are many different places to find Gravel Stone throughout the Land Between, with the item appearing in places where there either are dragons or used to be dragons. Here’s where to find Gravel Stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two main places to find Gravel Stone. The first is the Dragonbarrow, located in the northern part of Caelid. There are a few dragons remaining around this area along with the remnants of dragons that are no longer alive. Gravel Stone can be found sprinkled around. There is also a merchant near the Isolated Merchant’s Shack, west of the Dragonbarrow, that sells Gravel Stone for 2,000 runes. Another place to find Gravel Stone in Lyendell, Capital City in the Altus Plateau. There is a massive dragon corpse in the city, which has tons of Gravel Stone on its wings. Gravel Stone can also be found outside and on rooftops around the city.

Gravel Stone is used to craft Dragonwound Grease, which gives your weapon anti-dragon properties. Dragonwound Grease doesn’t inflict a status effect like other greases, but it doesn’t increase the amount of damage you deal to dragon enemies, including boss fights.