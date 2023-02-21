Where to find Harpoon Heads in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight had a major profession revamp at launch, including a few changes to the secondary Fishing profession. One of the more relaxing ways to spend a day, Fishing has a major presence in the Dragon Isles thanks to the Iskaara Tuskarr tribe. These nomadic people provide you with a ton of activities around Fishing, and will even help you craft items to provide new ways to fish, such as harpoons and nets.

In order to craft a Iskaaran Harpoon, you are going to need to collect a Harpoon Head. This item is super easy to find, but there is nothing in the game to tell you exactly where to locate it. Here is where to find a Harpoon Head in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to unlock the Iskaaran Harpoon recipe in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Before you can go searching for a Harpoon Head, you will need to reach Rank Seven with the Iskaara Tuskarr tribe to unlock the recipe.

Harpoon Head location in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Rank Seven with the Iskaara Tuskarr, you can find a Harpoon Head in Iskaara, the Tuskarr hub in the western edge of the Azure Span. The Harpoon Head is located at coordinates 12.9, 48.6 in the village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look for the Tuskarr NPC Arvik pounding away with a hammer, and you should see a Harpoon Head sitting on the anvil. Simply loot it and you have the first piece you need to create a Iskaaran Harpoon. Combine this with a Wooden Pole and Tattered Seavine to finish the job.

There are several other materials related to fishing that are found via reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr, including the Draconium Nugget Iskaaran Fishing Gear Material. You can also use fishing to get the super cute Otto mount.