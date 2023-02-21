Where to find the Rostrum of Transformation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight introduced a new way to take to the skies called Dragonriding. Players are able to collect four unique drake mounts that they can customize by finding collectibles spread around the Dragon Isles, completing various crafting recipes, or looting from specific encounters. In order to customize your drake, you are going to need access to a Rostrum of Transformation.

These devices basically act as a barber shop for your dragon, letting you configure their appearance to your heart’s content. Their location is marked on your map by a gold dragon head. Here is where to find the Rostrums of Transformation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Rostrum of Transformation Locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

There are four Rostrums of Transformations spread around the different zones in the Dragon Isles. While the ones found in The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, and Azure Span are utilized while leveling, you will mostly find yourself using the one in Valdrakken after you reach the level cap.

Valdrakken Rostrum of Transformation in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest Rostrum of Transformation to access is in the city of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus. It is located at 25.1, 50.5 on the west side of the city.

The Waking Shores Rostrum of Transformation in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rostrum of Transformation in The Waking Shores is located on the eastern side in a hub called Skytop Observatory. The coordinates are 74.0, 58.1.

Ohn’ahran Plains Rostrum of Transformation in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rostrum of Transformation in the Ohn’ahran Plains is located on the eastern side in a hub called Rusza’thar Reach. The coordinates are 84.6, 35.5.

The Azure Span Rostrum of Transformation in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rostrum of Transformation in the Azure Span is located on the northeastern side in a hub called Misty Canyon Overlook. The coordinates are 63.6, 13.2.