The crafting materials in Elden Ring are crucial to creating various tools that you can use to make your life easier in the game. One of the more basic ones you’ll find is Herba, a small fern that gives off a small light. The distinct light on a Herba plant is unique, making it stand out and easy to find. This guide will cover where to find Herba in Elden Ring and what it does.

You’ll encounter Herba reasonably often in the initial starting region in Elden Ring, roughly around The First Step point of grace and the Church of Elleh. You’ll want to explore the thickets and plants to find Herba and grab plenty of it in your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can pick Herba from the other plants based on the distinct glow the Herba plant gives off. It’s a sickly yellow one that is highly noticeable in the dark. Herba is an item you’ll be using in your crafting recipes, which you can begin working on once you receive your crafting kit from Kalé, whom you can find in the Church of Elleh. If you’re having trouble finding any of these, it never hurts to investigate any thick bushes you encounter near the First Step point of grace, or to the northwest of the Church of Elleh.