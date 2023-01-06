The 10 best Ground type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a lot has been added and changed in the game. One of the things that haven’t been altered, however, is the type of Pokémon that you can catch and raise. Ground-type Pokémon are known for being solid, if often slower Pokémon, offering your team abilities to evade attacks, as well as soak up damage. While it can be difficult to choose the perfect Ground-type for your team, this is our take. This is a list of the top 10 Ground-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, starting with the lower ranked and ending with our best.

10. Mudsdale

Image via Game Freak

While this Pokémon might look like a horse, it’s not a horse you’d ever want to mess with. With a staggering 125 in its base Attack right from the get-go, and 100 HP and Defense, the only consolation you might gain is that it’s painfully slow with only 35 in Speed. Mudsdale can either have Own Tempo, or Stamina as its Ability, which is both decent Abilities, and it gains Inner Focus as a Hidden Ability, making this a very slow tank that can take damage as well as dole it out.

9. Sandaconda

Image via Game Freak

Sandaconda is probably the oddest-looking Pokémon that has been released in a while, but at the same time, it’s living the good life in a permanent sleeping bag, ready to nap whenever. With a solid 125 in Defense, it’s going to take some damage and shake it off, and with significantly higher Speed than Mudsdale, with a 71, it will be able to hold its own. Sandaconda’s Ability is either Sand Spit or Shed Skin, both of which can be powerful, particularly with the Hidden Ability Sand Veil.

8. Toedscruel

Image via Game Freak

The Pokémon no one asked for, and yet here we are. Toedscruel is probably the most terrifying Pokémon in the game just for those wiggly legs it chases you around on. It isn’t a very hard-hitting Pokémon, but it does have a decent amount of Sp. Defense at 120 base and 100 in Speed, which tracks quite well. Toedscruel is also a Grass and Ground-type Pokémon, which means it does suffer a 4x Weakness to Ice attacks and loses its ability to negate Electric attacks. It only has a single unique Ability, Mycelium Might, which decreases the Pokémon’s move priority and ignores the targeted Pokémon’s Ability.

7. Krookodile

Image via Game Freak

Krookodile looks like it’s most definitely ready to do a slow turn in his chair to face the hero. This big guy has a nasty 117 in Attack, and a solid 95 in HP, making it a tough character to face. It’s also not slow by any means, with 92 in Speed. Krookodile is also a Dark and Ground-type Pokémon, granting it Immunity to Psychic moves as well. Krookodile’s Abilities can either be Intimidate or Moxie, and it gains Anger Point as its Hidden Ability as well.

6. Hippowdon

Image via Game Freak

Hippowdon, much like the creature it is based on, is probably not the Pokémon to mess with. It boasts 108 in HP, 112 in Attack, and 118 in Defense, meaning it’s a well-rounded Pokémon, and the only big downside is its slow Speed, clocking in at only a base of 47. Hippowdon’s Ability is Sand Stream, and it gains Sand Force as a Hidden Ability, which is an amazing combination for this big guy.

5. Ting-Lu

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ting-Lu is one of The Four Treasures of Ruin that have been released in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While it isn’t easily accessible from the get-go it’s a great addition to any team. It is as dangerous as it looks too, with an incredible 155 HP, 110 Attack, and 125 Defense which just makes this an all-around bad time. It does have only 45 Speed, however, dragging it down this list. As a Dark and Ground-type, it does gain that very nice Invulnerability to Psychic damage, and its Ability Vessel of Ruin can be potent.

4. Sandy Shocks

Image via Game Freak

Let’s be honest, Magnemite isn’t the Pokémon you’d expect to ever have a Ground-type version, but here we are. Looking like something out of a Sci-Fi show, Sandy Shocks has a very dangerous 121 in Sp. Attack, as well as decent stats across the board, with 101 in Speed it is also fast enough to keep up with most other Typings. Its Ability, Protosynthesis is great, especially if you give it a Booster Energy to hold.

3. Iron Treads

Screenshot by Gamepur

Angry, and ready to ruin your day, Iron Treads is both somehow terrifying and cute at the same time. This Pokémon Violet exclusive has a solid 112 in Attack, 120 in Defense, and a blistering 106 in Speed, it’s not a joke to fight against this Pokémon. Being a Steel and Ground-type Pokémon, Iron Treads gains an Immunity to Poison as well as Electric attacks. Iron Tread’s Ability, Quark Drive makes it vicious if you give it a Booster Energy to hold.

2. Great Tusk

Image via Game Freak

Great Tusk has a lot to offer, not only with its curling tusks that resemble fists ready to smack you to pieces but also with its general stat list. A Pokémon Scarlet exclusive, Great Tusk takes the second-place spot because it has that impressive 115 in HP, 131 in Attack and Defense, and a very solid 87 in Speed. It is both Fighting and Ground-type, but it doesn’t boast any Immunities, however. Great Tusk’s Ability Protosynthesis makes it a force to reckon with, especially if it’s holding a Booster Energy which automatically activates it.

1. Garchomp

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garchomp isn’t the newest of Pokémon on this list, but it’s definitely a keeper. It tops the list thanks to its insane stat list, with a 108 in HP, 130 in Attack, 80 in Sp. Attack and 85 in Sp. Defense. It’s also decently fast, clocking in at 102 base Speed. Garchomp, being a Dragon and Ground-type hybrid does, unfortunately, have a 4x Weakness to Ice moves. Garchomp does have the Ability Sand Veil, as well as Rough Skin as a Hidden Ability. It has great moves too, such as Dragon Rush and Sandstorm to activate its Ability.