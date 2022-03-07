Where to find Human Bone Shard in Elden Ring – and what it does

There are so many crafting materials in Elden Ring that it can be hard to keep track of them all, especially since the game adds new ones every time you reach a new environment. Although Human Bone Shards can be found in most environments, they’ll only show up in specific locations, which are almost always optional.

To find Human Bone Shards, you should be looking for areas populated by undead enemies, specifically skeletons, since there’s a chance they’ll drop bone shards. There will also occasionally be Human Bone Shards on the ground in these areas as well. Although there are quite a few of these areas in the Lands Between, we like the one at the Lake Facing Cliff, near the entrance to Liurnia of the Lakes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When fighting undead enemies, it’s particularly helpful to deal some amount of holy damage. This will do greatly increased damaged, and will also prevent the skeletons from reviving, without the need to hit them while they’re down. Since holy damage can be scarce on Elden Ring’s early weapons, it’s helpful to find a way to add it in a different way, such as by using the Sacred Blade Ash of War.

Once you have some Human Bone Shards, you can use them to craft a variety of different items. These include the Rancor Pot, which can be thrown to unleash spirits on your foes; the Scriptstone, which reveals hidden messages; and the Guiding Grace Mimic, which points you toward nearby Sites of Grace. Note, however, that you can only craft these items once you’ve found the required Cookbooks.

