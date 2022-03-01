Where to find Hyetta in Elden Ring

Hyetta is one of the many NPC characters you can find and speak within Elden Ring. When you initially meet her, she’ll be asking you about Shabriri Grapes, an item you can find while exploring the game. However, the more Shabriri Grapes you give her, the more she moves around. In this guide, we’ll cover all of the locations Hyetta visits in Elden Ring as you give her more grapes to continue her questline.

When you initially meet Hyetta, she will be next to the Lake-Facing Cliffs, outside Stormveil Castle. Speak with her once, and while she does not have anything to sell you, you can give her a Shabriri Grape to begin her quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you rest a site of grace, she’ll disappear. The next location you can find Hyetta will be the Purified Ruins, not too far away from where you initially find her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve given her another grape and rest at a site of grace, she’ll travel again. Next, you can find her at the Gate Town Bridge, east of Academy Gate Town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final place you can find Hyetta will be at Bellum Church, to the northeast of the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to visit all of these locations to interact with Hyetta and provide her grapes each time she moves. However, for the final location at Bellum Church, Hyetta will ask you to give her a Fingerprint Grape, not a Shabriri Grape.