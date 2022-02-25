Where to find Iron Fist Alexander in Elden Ring

There are several helpful NPCs that you’ll encounter in Elden Ring that can assist you beyond the merchants and the ones with ominous messages. A famous NPC many players might be searching for is Iron Fish Alexander, the talking pot from the Elden Ring trailers, whom you can now find. This guide details where to find Iron Fish Alexander in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way to the Stormhill region, which is northwest of the starting area in Limgrave. After you reach the Stormhill Shack, instead of going to the castle, turn around and make your way to the sast. You’ll want to keep going, past the Warmaster’s Shack site of grace, but do not go beyond the bridge. There, you’ll find Iron Fish Alexander asking for assistance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you initially meet Iron Fish Alexander, it will be asking for assistance. It’s presently stuck in the ground and would like some help. When you find it, walk up and speak with it. You’ll need to make a choice to help it out of his hole or not. If you choose to help it, you then need to hit it in the back several times to pop it out. Once you do, it pops out of the ground, and reward you with the Triumphant Delight emote, and you can now speak with it.