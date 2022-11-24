Iron Moth is one of the handful of Paradox Pokémon you can find while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It will only appear in a specific location, and you do need to reach the end of the game for it to begin spawning. When the credits roll, you will need to return to where you first saw it for a chance to catch it in the wild, allowing you to add another Paradox Pokémon to your growing collection. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Iron Moth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Iron Moth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Following the credits, you can freely explore the entire region as much as you want and work together to unlock some of the more powerful Tera Raids by challenging the Gym Leaders to another battle and kick off the post-game tournament. Before you do that, go back to Area Zero, at the center of Paldea, and work on collecting the Paradox Pokémon hiding in this region. You’ll have a chance to add these Pokémon to your Pokédex, filling it out even more.

When you return to Area Zero, you should have a fairly good chance to encounter Iron Moth on nearly every level of this region. We recommend starting out at Research Station One and working your way down in this area to reach the bottom. The more you explore, the more chances you have to find Iron Moth and the other Paradox Pokémon awaiting you.

Iron Moth is a Fire and Poison-type. It will be weak against Water, Ground, Psychic, and Rock-type moves. It will be resistant to Fire, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Steel, and Fairy-type moves.