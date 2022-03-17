There are several locations you can find throughout the Lands Between that you’ll need to visit to complete many of the unique NPC quests and find various items in Elden Ring. The number of locations you need to find can be overwhelming, especially with how cleverly hidden they are all over the map, forcing you to explore every inch of it. One of these hard-to-find locations is Jarburg. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Jarburg in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to travel to Liurnia to find Jarburg. This is a location you can visit after you bypass Stormveil Castle. Once you’re in this region, keep to the east side of the lake, and follow the path north. You’ll want to reach roughly the middle of the map, and find the Artist’s Shack. There should be a site of grace there. At this location, head to the southeast, and you’ll need to jump down a hill with many of the platforms sticking out of the cliff. Use these platforms to get down, and you’ll arrive at Jarburg.

You can speak with an NPC that was added to Elden Ring in patch 1.03, Jar-bairn. You’ll have to speak with him multiple times to unlock his quest, which also requires you to have finished Iron Fist Alexander’s quest and Diallos’ at Volcano Manor.