Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various magical creatures for you to track down and rescue from the poachers. There are beasts both big and small scattered all across the highlands. One of these animals is Kneazles; a cat-like creature that is covered in fur. While they aren’t the most difficult beast to find when searching around the world since they have multiple spawn locations, they can prove to be difficult to catch. This guide will show you where to find Kneazles in Hogwarts Legacy.

Kneazle locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Kneazles aren’t very difficult to track down. Once you get your hands on the Nab-Sack, you can start catching these beasts and taking care of them. The first of the Kneazle Dens that you can find is on the eastern side of the map to the south of Hogwarts. In a little area on the eastern edge of the map, you can find a hamlet called Brocburrow. Head there and go south to find a Kneazle Den.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Kneazle Den in the game can be found further south of the Brocburrow den. The closest Floo Flame fast travel point to this Kneazle Den is the Northern South Sea Bog. From there, head southeast and you will find the Kneazle Den near the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you can also find Kneazles in the southern portion of the map to the south of the Poidsear Coast. This Kneazle Den is to the west of the hamlet known as Bainburgh and is along the western coast of the region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Where to find Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

How to catch Kneazles in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kneazles can be pretty skittish creatures and will often run at the sight of you. Because of this, cast the Disillusionment spell on yourself before you enter a Kneazle Den. This will prevent them from running away. Once you have spotted the one you want, use a spell like Levioso or Arresto Momentum on it to hold the Kneazle in place. This should allow you to easily catch the creature without any trouble.