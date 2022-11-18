What do Gimmighoul Coins do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

As daring Pokémon trainers explore and adventure across the massive region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they will inevitably come across Gimmighoul Coins. These coins will slowly aggregate in the inventory of the trainer, with no rhyme nor reason in sight. What Gimmighoul Coins actually do is never directly told to trainers, and their place in the TM Materials slot doesn’t help discern the use — here’s what Gimmighoul Coins are actually used for.

Related: How to get Skwovet Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to use Gimmighoul Coins

Data miners have discovered that Gimmighoul Coins are ultimately used as an evolution resource, to evolve Gimmighoul to Gholdengo. Players will need a whopping 999 Gimmighoul Coins, scattered across the massive world, in order to finally evolve the Gimmighoul. Of course, players cannot catch Gimmighouls that offer these coins — Gimmighoul spawns need to be located, then battled, and finally caught in order to begin the grind in earnest to turn the Pokémon into its final form.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, Gimmighoul Coins are tucked away quietly in the trainer’s inventory until they’re needed. It’s important for trainers to always strive to maximize their Gimmighoul Coin gathering. 999 Coins is admittedly a big request for a singular evolution of a Pokémon, but the ghost-type Gimmighoul transforms into a ghost/steel-type hybrid of Gholdengo, seemingly offering a unique hybrid for those willing to undertake the challenge.

The need for 999 Gimmighoul Coins in order to evolve was actually teased on a website in early November of 2022, with a timer ticking upwards as a chest was slowly filled with coins. The counter capped at 999, and then redirected users to a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website. Gimmighoul is known for attempting to guard the place its treasure was while it was living, and a heft of them may point to a nearby wealth, yet uncovered.