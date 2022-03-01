Where to find Lenne’s Rise tower in Elden Ring

The many locations you’ll be trying to find in Elden Ring each have some form of importance. You’ll want to take note of them and make sure you’re exploring each other areas thoroughly. Lenne’s Rise tower is an important location, and you’ll need to go on a small hunt for it. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find Lenne’s Rise tower in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to travel pretty far east in Caelid to find it. We recommend using the Waygate to reach the Bestial Sanctum. You can find this Waygate behind the Third Church of Marika, to the north of the Mistwoods Ruins. The Waygate will be in the water. Once you’re at the Bestial Sanctum, you’ll need to head south. Make your way to the Farum Greatbridge site of grace, but stop there. You’ll want to go to the left of this site of grace and down the hill. Lenne’s Rise is below, slightly more south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you’ll find a site of grace at this location, so you can travel here and return at any time. Unfortunately, Lenne’s Tower is sealed off, similar to the other towers you may have also discovered in Elden Ring. Therefore, you’ll need to unlock it to gain access to this location.