Where to find Lightning Prisms in Genshin Impact – Electro Hypostasis Boss Fight

Many character ascension items in Genshin Impact can be obtained by fighting bosses out in the world. Such is the case with Lightning Prism, an item that you can only obtain by faring the Electro Hypostasis boss found in Mondstadt. You will likely see this ominous purple cube early on in the game, but if you’re unsure how to fight it to obtain the Lightning Prism, then this guide will explain how to do it. Here’s how to get Lighting Prism in Genshin Impact.

How to get Lighting Prism from Electro Hypostasis boss in Genshin Impact

The only way to get the Lightning Prism ascension material in Genshin Impact is by fighting and defeating the Electro Hypostasis boss in Mondstadt. You will also need to have 40 Original Resin handy to open the Trounce Blossom it leaves behind. Even then, there is a chance that the resource doesn’t drop.

You can find the Electro Hypostasis boss on Cape Oath in Mondstandt. It occupies an arena on the cliff just above the Eagle’s Gate Domain. If you approach the boss it will aggro and the fight begins.

Electro Hypostasis is not a very difficult boss to beat. As one of the earlier bosses in the game, all of its abilities can be easily dodged. The boss itself is pure Electro, which makes it a good target for Elemental Reactions, especially Pyro, Dendro, and Cryo. All of its attacks deal Electro damage, so if you’re having trouble, you can invest in getting your resistance up.

All of the boss’ attacks are telegraphed, so just avoid them while dealing damage with your DPS characters. When it’s defeated, the prism will splinter into three parts and a timer starts. If it runs out, it will reassemble and you have to fight it again. The way to prevent that is to destroy all three splinters by using Elemental Reactions. Each one takes three reactions to destroy, so have a quick source ready. Again, the abovementioned Elements work best for this part too.

After beating the boss, you will have a chance to obtain one or more Lightning Prisms. The chance and number of them depend on your World Level (starting at around 60% chance). The higher the level, the greater the chance of getting it, and from WL 4 onward, you can even get two Lightning Prisms from a single fight if you’re lucky.

What is Lightning Prism used for in Genshin Impact?

