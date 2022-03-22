Where to find Lucent Moths for Week 5 in Destiny 2

WithDestiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, a series of Lucent Moths have released that you’ll want to collect if you’re going to unlock the Lepidopterist triumph. For week 5, you can find a Lucent Moth in the Altar of Reflection and at the Florescent Canal. This guide will cover where you can find Lucent Moths for Week 5 in Destiny 2.

If you’ve missed any of the Lucent Moths, you can find all their locations over here.

Altar of Reflection

To enter the Altar of Reflection, you’ll want to open up your map of the Throne World and click on the icon at the center of the map. There, you can start the Altar of Reflection adventure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to go through it as you traditionally would by solving the puzzle and then defeating the large room with the many Hive. Then, after the Hive have fallen, before reaching the Memory beyond it, return to the entrance and then look up at the right. You’ll find a Deepsight icon you can interact with.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After interacting with the Deepsight, turn around, and a series of platforms will reveal themselves. Jump onto the platforms, and make it to the one at the top where you can find the Lucent Moth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Florescent Canal

For the Florescent Canal Lucent Moth, you’ll have a much easier time finding it. You’ll need to make your way over to this location on the east side of the Throne World and then stop at the center of this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you’ll find a fountain, and the Lucent Moth will be on a disc circling the fountain’s interior.